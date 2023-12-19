Cariboo residents heading down south will soon have a safe, more reliable route, thanks to some restoration work in Cache Creek.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the 5.4 million dollar Highway 97 Cache Creek Crossing restoration project will be completed by August 31st.

The project includes the installation of a bridge to replace the culvert under Highway 97 where it crosses Cache Creek.

It says the new four-lane bridge will be designed to handle peak river flows and debris, especially during spring freshet.

Acres Enterprises Ltd. was awarded the contract to do the work.

This area was hit with flooding and mudslides last year causing several highway closures.

Preparation work is now underway and travellers are advised to watch for construction and traffic personnel.