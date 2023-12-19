The Williams Lake Fire Department was called out to a structure fire Monday afternoon (December 18).

Just before 2 Assistant Fire Chief Corey Boyd said they responded to a home on 4th Avenue North.

“When we got on scene we did see black smoke immediately coming out of openings in the home. There were visible flames coming from a corner on the second floor which we found out was a kitchen. Our first responding truck was able to take a hose and actually knock down that second floor fire quickly.”

Boyd said firefighters made their way to the basement to knock out the rest of the fire and then spent the rest of the time opening things up making sure that nothing extended into other areas of the home.

24 firefighters responded along with three apparatus and they were on scene for two and a half hours.

Boyd said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Earlier this morning (December 18) at 4 o’clock the Williams Lake Fire Department responded to a burning complaint that quickly upgraded to a structure fire.

Upon arrival it turned out that a couple of rooms in the unoccupied vacant building behind the Hamilton Inn were on fire.

They were able to contain it and there were no reported injuries.

That fire is also under investigation.