The Minerals North conference in Quesnel was an economic boon to the city according to an impact study.

The study, presented to Quesnel City Council, indicated that there was 610 thousand dollars of economic impact from attendee spending during the three day conference between May 31st and June 2nd.

Other findings in the report included 68 percent of attendees’ were “pleasantly surprised” with Quesnel as a destination, and 72 percent indicated that they would recommend Quesnel as a travel destination.

The report says that there were also some suggestions on how things could have been better.

“Opportunities to improve include improved communication with the business community for larger events, greater sense of welcome to community for visitors and development of events strategy.”

These suggestions will now be incorporated into plans for welcoming visitors during the upcoming Lhtako-Quesnel 2024 BC Winter Games.

The Minerals North conference is held annually and is hosted by communities across northern B.C.

The City was scheduled to host it in 2020 but the conference was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a multi-year hiatus, the conference resumed in Quesnel this year.

310 exhibitors and delegates attended.