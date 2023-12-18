On Saturday December 16, police received an anonymous call regarding shots fired on Mackenzie Avenue.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson stated in a release Police were told a man had come to a residence and discharged a firearm in the direction of a person at the house.

“Police immediately responded and discovered the suspect had fled the scene in a pickup truck.” Saunderson said. “Containment was set up in the area and cleared the home and adjoining residence. There appeared to be no one injured.”

While at the residence, Saunderson said police received multiple calls of an erratic driver in different areas of the city.

“One person reported that the driver of the vehicle pointed a firearm at them. It was believed this vehicle was connected to the initial call.”

The suspect vehicle came back to the initial scene where police attempted to stop it but fled from them.

“A tire deflation device was successfully utilized and the suspect was arrested without further incident.” Saunderson said, “Police searched the vehicle and located a loaded rifle. The suspect, a 37-year-old-man remains in custody for court, Tuesday December 19. He is facing multiple charges including firearms offences, driving offences, and other Criminal Code charges.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP.