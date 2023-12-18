The last full weekend this Holiday Season for Operation Red Nose in Williams Lake turned out to be their busiest.

Organizer Deborah Pickering said it was the best two nights since they began offering drivers and their vehicles safe rides home back on November 24.

“On Friday we provided 35 safe rides home, Saturday night we were super busy again and provided 52 safe rides home.”

That brings the total number of safe rides home so far this Holiday Season to 227 with one more night yet to come.

- Advertisement -

Pickering said Operation Red Nose in Williams Lake will be taking a break this Christmas weekend (December 22 and 23) but will be back on the road one last time on Sunday December 31st for New Year’s Eve.

“I think our number for last year was 73 rides so we were definitely busy. The dispatchers had their work cut out for them keeping everyone organized and keeping the rides up to date making sure that we didn’t miss anybody. I anticipate and hope for just as busy a New Year’s Eve this year. We’ll have at least eight teams of drivers, maybe nine or ten.”

Last year Operation Red Nose in Williams Lake gave a total of 284 safe rides home with the highest back in 2019 before COVID with 427.