News100 Mile HouseQuesnelWilliams Lake

Williams Lake Fire Department Respond To Early Morning Structure Fire

By Pat Matthews
Williams Lake Fire Department -File photo (MyCaribooNow.com staff)

A burning complaint was quickly upgraded to a structure fire early this morning (December 18) in the downtown core of the Lake City.

Williams Lake Fire Chief Evan Dean said they were called out at approximately 4 o’clock and upon arrival it turned out to be a couple of rooms were on fire in the unoccupied vacant building behind the Hamilton Inn.

“The fire was thankfully contained to the area of origin and we don’t have any reported injuries. The Williams Lake Fire Department responded with two command vehicles, three large apparatus, 20 firefighters, and were on scene for for about two hours.”

Evans said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

