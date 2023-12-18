The province has released new data on people experiencing homelessness in B.C.

The Ministry of Housing says it is a new data collection system.

“As the data grows, it allows government to make evidence-based decisions on what services and supports are needed most to prevent or end the cycle for people experiencing homelessness in B.C.”

The new data shows a new estimate of 26,240 people in 2021.

That is up from 24,270 in 2020.

Homeless counts in the Cariboo show a trend going in the wrong direction.

A study done between March 9th and 10th of this year indicated that 77 individuals in Williams Lake were experiencing homelessness, which was up from 51 in 2020.

The total in Quesnel was 123 individuals, up from 121.

The study was conducted by the Homelessness Services Association of B.C.