To support the Salvation Army this Christmas season, FreshCo in Williams Lake is holding a Holiday Food Drive event.

“We’re really excited to be doing this for the Food Bank and for the people in need at this certain time.” Produce Manager Rohit Kohli said, “Not everyone is privileged to have something on their dinner table so we are collecting some donations so the Food Bank can meet their needs to provide people in need.”

Donation Food Bags of 5..10..or $15 each are available for purchase or customers can choose to make a monetary donation of whatever they can afford or spare.

Kohli said FreshCo is also really excited about a special match donation that is happening this weekend (December 16 and 17) only.

- Advertisement -

“Sobey’s will be matching the donations over this particular weekend up to $250,000. All the proceeds that we will be getting at store level will be matched and will be given out to the Williams Lake Salvation Army Food Bank.”

Since the Holiday Food Drive began on Wednesday (December 13) Kohli said their customers have been very generous.

This fundraising event will run until Sunday December 24th with FreshCo in Williams Lake accepting any donations shoppers may wish to make after Christmas.

“We’re really amazed by the generosity of people that we’ve seen. We started off a little slow but now we’re seeing the change. People have come in and they have been donating whatever they can spare,” Kohli said.