Almost 400 Quesnel residents will be getting a holiday hamper over the next few days.

Coral Byrd, the Holliday Hamper Coordinator, says they were able to fill up to 390, and they still hope to help out some more people.

“We did get some people off the waiting list. What will happen is on the end of the day on Sunday, whatever is left over, then i will reassess the situation and I might call some people off the waiting list.”

Byrd says she has never seen the need for help like this.

“It has definitely increased every year. This is my 6th year doing this and the numbers have increased every year.”

She says monetary donations were great this year and they also got a lot of toys.

Byrd says they were once again a little low on bathroom supplies and cleaning supplies, but she says she will go out and buy some more of those products.