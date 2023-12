A 26-year old man has pleaded guilty to two hunting offences in provincial court in Quesnel.

Peyal Laceese plead guilty to a charge of hunting with the aide of a light and failing to state where a bull moose was killed.

Laceese received a 23-hundred dollar fine and a 2-year hunting prohibition unless within his First Nations Traditional Territory.

A 3rd charge of hunting during prohibited hours was stayed.