The 24th annual Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Plunge in Williams Lake has an official date.

With a warmer than normal winter taking place, an announcement was made on Facebook that the event will be on February 3rd at Scout Island.

Organizer, Sunny Dyck says they’re already prepared if the warm weather affects the event.

“We do have a back-up plan should we not get enough cold weather. We change it from a jump to a run in very much like how Vancouver would do a polar bear swim,’

“but I’m not worried, it’s December, we can wait until snow happens on the 24th of this month and go from there.”

Last year, there were 86 jumpers and 12 save a polar bear’s, which is when someone raises pledges to not jump, and over $4,000 raised for various groups in Williams Lake.

This year, Dyck hopes that they have more participants, matching the usual 100 or so jumpers.

The event also has something called an “Ice Bucket” which is where all the proceeds will be pooled and donated to the Cariboo Mental Health Association, and to youth sports.

Registration is open and more information about the event can be found on the Caribruisers website here.