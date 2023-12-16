It’s a lot of kid’s dream to play in the National Hockey League, and a former 100 Mile House Wrangler is making a strong case for a spot.

24 year-old, Clay Stevenson from Drayton Valley, Alberta, played one season for the 100 Mile House Wranglers in the 2016/17 season, where he had 12 wins in 24 games.

He then spent three years in the BC Hockey League for the Coquitlam Express, one season of college hockey for Dartmouth (NCAA), then one season with the South Carolina Stingrays ECHL team.

Vice President of Hockey Operations for the Hershey Bears, Bryan Helmer says he had to get his feet under him when joining the the American Hockey League (AHL).

“He had the ability to make those great saves, his flexibility, his athleticism is through the roof.” says Helmer

“I think it was one of those things he just had to get comfortable with the speed of the American Hockey League and the shooters, and he’s done that, and now it’s up to him to keep this going and build on this to hopefully make that next step to the Washington Capitals.”

Stevenson signed a two-year entry level contract with the Capitals in late March of 2022, and has since re-signed with them on December 13th of this year for three years while having a strong season.

As of December 15th, he sits first in the AHL in goals against average (1.70), shutouts (4), and save percentage (0.934) after 13 games played with 9 wins.

“I think right now, Clay’s having an all-star season, and obviously he has to keep going in the right direction and he’s got a lot of help with our goaltending coach. They’ve got confidence in this young gentleman.” says Helmer.

The work on the ice is also translated off the ice, as he says guys like to be around Stevenson, and the fans think the world of him because of the work done in the community.

Helmer noted that Stevenson is a player that Wrangler fans should keep an eye on.

“It’s funny when you bring something like that up, where a player plays junior growing up, I feel that the success that they have, those people in that town would probably feel that “hey, we had a little part of it” even if it was them going to the Wranglers games cheering on Clay when he was there.” says Helmer.

“It’s a great feeling, and absolutely should keep an eye on this guy.”

The Hershey Bears next game will be tonight at home against the Laval Rocket.