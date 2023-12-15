The South Cariboo Health Foundation was awarded a grant recently to help in their efforts to purchase new equipment for the 100 Mile General Hospital.

Through the Foundation Partnership Grant, they were given $40,000 to be used towards the purchase of a Space labs patient monitoring system.

Cariboo Regional District Director for Electoral Area G, Al Richmond said this will assist nursing teams at the hospital to monitor up to four patients at a time providing vital information to access and prioritize patient care.

“We always agree to partner with the Foundations in Williams Lake, Quesnel, and 100 Mile House one project a year to help fund up to forty percent of that project. So the Board saw fit to do that and we’re looking forward to that happening and it also has the support of course from Interior Health.”

- Advertisement -

Richmond said they’ve helped funds in the past for new beds for those who were in convalescence care and other equipment that was needed.

“We encourage the volunteers of the South Cariboo Health Foundation. We’re grateful, I think the community is grateful, and the Hospital District certainly recognizes the value of the volunteers and the additional funds that they can provide to make things happen. So when we can augment that, we’ll do up to forty percent, we just think it’s a good thing for the community.”