100 Mile House RCMP is looking for someone who stole a truck, and caused property damage.

On December 13th, at approximately 12:30pm police got a complaint that a ford F-350 was stolen from the Cariboo Mall parking lot, and later received information that it was seen around Exeter Road.

Staff Sargent Kevin Smith says crews located the truck, where it left at a high rate of speed, refusing to stop.

“Police did not pursue it, but the truck continued to drive through town at high rates of speed, driving in the oncoming lane by Tim Hortons, and was last seen leaving northbound on the highway.” says Smith.

Smith added that at around 9:30 that night, the vehicle was located in Williams Lake with nobody around.

He asks that anyone with information or who had their vehicle damaged in the parking lot to give 100 Mile House RCMP a call at 250-395-2456.