68 days and counting until the Quesnel/Lhtako Dene BC Winter Games and volunteers are still needed.

Brian Balkwill is the President of the BC Winter Games Society.

“If you look around the community there should be posters and postcards in most of the businesses and schools etc, and there is a QR code that you can use your phone. Or you can go to BC Winter Games.ca and you can sign up there. There is a button and the very first thing that you see is volunteer now, so we’re trying to make it as easy as we can.”

Balkwill says people can also pick up a paper copy to fill out if they prefer.

He says they have had quite a few volunteers sign up, but this is a ‘big’ event.

“We have about 900 volunteers to date and the number is a bit of an estimate on what we require, but we believe around 15-hundred. The reason I say it’s estimate is what we’re finding in Quesnel, which we’re so lucky to have such a great group of people here, that people are signing up for more than one shift. When people do that, that of course reduces the number that we need.”

Balkwill says there are a number of things people can do to help out.

“If you want to volunteer, we will find something that is going to be suitable for you. We talk about the winter games being a multi-sport event, but really the majority of the volunteer work is inside, whether it be working on our accommodation sites which is the different schools, or participating where the sports are taking place, or maybe it’s courtesy drivers or helping with food. You name it, we’ve got lots of jobs, whether you like standing or sitting or inside or outside.”

Balkwill says they will be able to accommodate people’s needs.

One thing they will definitely need help with is meals.

“There is going to be somewhere between 15-hundred and 18-hundred athletes and coaches coming to town, and we are responsible for serving all the meals. That’s going to take place at our seniors centre and over the four days, we’re going to be serving upwards of 20,000 meals.”

The games will take place from February 22nd through the 25th.