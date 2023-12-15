The forest industry will be getting a slight boost from funding, which includes some projects connected to the Cariboo Chilcotin.

In a release from the province, the Forest Enhancement Society of BC announced the funding of 19 projects on November 30th to reduce wildfire risks, lower greenhouse gas emissions and provide recovered fibre to mills and bioenergy facilities.

Some of the organizations getting funding include Williams Lake First Nation, that will be receiving $436,200, which will see low-value fibre residues from fuel treatments be ground and shipped to the energy facility in Williams Lake.

Cariboo-Chilcotin District, on behalf of Elhdaqox Development, got $400,000 for low value pulp logs, burnt stands to be shipped to pulp mills and energy facilities in the Cariboo.

- Advertisement -

$822,139 went to Celtic and El Dorado Construction, and will have waste piles be ground and transported to energy facilities in the Cariboo.

The release noted that community wildfire protection is a significant mandate of Forest Enhancement Society of BC.

More information about the funding can be found on the provincial website here.