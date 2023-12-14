With all the decorations being used during the holidays, it’s important to keep in mind potential fire starters.

Assistant Chief and Fire Prevention Officer, Cory Boyd says fires could start from overloading a circuit, or even from something as simple as a lit candle.

He provides some tips on how to prevent a fire from being caused.

“One of the recommended things is candles, people like to obviously light candles during the holidays. They recommend blowing them out if you’re leaving a room, or when you’re going to bed.” says Boyd.

“Another one is Christmas lights, is to also turn them off when you leave your house, or when you go to bed as well.”

Boyd added that people should also keep candles away from flammable decorations, and to use lights rated for their use, as not all lights are for indoor and outdoor use.

He says that the National Fire Protection Association notes a third of all home décor fires are started from candles, and that two of 5 decoration fires happen because they’re placed too close to a heat source.