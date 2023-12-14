Several groups in the Cariboo region will benefit from almost 70 thousand dollars in funding from the Cariboo Regional District.

The grants for assistance program provides money to local non-profit organizations.

CRD Chair Margo Wagner says not all applications qualify.

“Sometimes we get applications from community groups that look after a community hall in their area and that community hall is tax based. We have made it a rule of thumb that if they already receive funding in the form of taxation from the Regional District, they don’t get to ask for a grant in aid as well because that’s like double dipping.”

23 groups are getting the grants, ranging from 500 dollars to the 100 Mile Model Flyers Club up to 10 grand to the Lac La Hache Community Club.

Very little of the money is going to the North Cariboo.

“The North Cariboo decided a long time ago that they would do all of their year round grants through the Quesnel Community Foundation, because they all decided to put money into that years ago and there is a lot of donations made either posthumously or during people’s lifetime so that community fund has grown.”

The Bouchie Lake Community Association is getting 25 hundred dollars but that is the only recipient in the North Cariboo.

Wagner says the applications can be made up until the end of September of each year, decisions are then made in November before they are ratified in December.

List of groups getting funding:

Bouchie Lake Community Association – $2,500

100 Mile & District Arts Council – $750

100 Mile House Festival of the Arts – $1,100

100 Mile House Hot July Nights Car & Bike Show Society – $1,500

100 Mile Model Flyers RC Club – $500

100 Mile Nordics Ski Society – $900

Cariboo Community Lighthouse Association – $1,050

Cariboo Pioneer Centre – $5,000

Deka Lake & District Ratepayers – $1,500

Eclectica Community Choir – $750

Gateway Services for Families with Special Needs Society – $800

Lac La Hache Community Club – $10,000

Log Cabin Quilters – $1,125

Lone Butte Horse Lake Community Association – $3,000

PSO Dry Grad Committee – $1,500

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 260 – $2,000

South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce – $1,500

South Cariboo Community Enhancement Foundation – $1,125

100 Mile House Flying Club – $1,375

Williams Lake Trail Riders Association –$3,000

Gavin Lake Forest Education Society – $3,285

Horsefly Community Club – $5,000

Williams Lake & District 4-H Society –$5,000