It’s a small amount of funding with a potential life saving impact to an area that has limited access to healthcare.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District committed to the West Chilcotin Health Care Society 40 percent of the cost to replace batteries in eight Automated External Defibrillators at various locations.

Electoral Area J Director Tolin Pare said with the over $22-hundred in funding this will help towards the upkeep of this much needed service.

“We have eleven of them scattered all along Highway 20 right from Puntzi Lake right through to Anahim Lake. Some of them are at Post Office’s, some of them are at stores, it’s a very essential service as it’s a long way between clinics.”

With the approved funding we asked Pare when he thinks the battery replacements will begin.

“The West Chilcotin Health Care Society they’re going to purchase the pads and the required equipment. When I gave the Society the good news they were hoping to spend it here before the Spring as some of the batteries are expiring in May”.

To make up the other 60 percent of the cost, Pare said they’ll do some fundraising and look for other sources of funding.