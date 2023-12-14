This year’s donation numbers for Coats for All in 100 Mile House was significantly less, especially after last year.

323 winter coats were donated last year, with this year reaching 189, with other categories such as light coats, hoodies, sweaters being down, and snow pants, snow suits, scarves, toques and gloves at around half.

Co-Coordinator, Gayle Dunsmuir says the lower number can be attributed to a couple factors.

“One of the things that made a difference was we don’t have as many venues to take the coats to.”

- Advertisement -

‘We asked places like Cedar Crest, the Sisters, and the Share Shed to have people not bring us any of their rejects, because it would’ve already been rejected by another organization.”

Dunsmuir added that while the project is well supported, she believes that the previous numbers may have been inflated due to rejected items coming in.

She says this year was really different and brought some changes because of the lack of places who would accept coats.

Even with the lower number, it’s still being seen as a success, and Dunsmuir gave an example of a day at St. Timothy’s as there were so many people, including children getting coats.

For now, they will be having a meeting to take a look at the project, and see if there’s another way to make the project successful.