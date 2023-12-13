The BC Coroners Service is issuing a public warning to anyone using substances purchased from the illicit market.

The Coroners Service revealed back in October that the province was expecting an unprecedented numbers of unregulated drug-deaths in 2023, and it says since then the numbers have increased.

“While data is still under review, preliminary indications suggest unregulated drug toxicity caused more than 200 deaths in November, and that the province has averaged about seven deaths per day for the past seven weeks.”

In recognition of how difficult the holiday season is for those who have lost loved ones, there typically isn’t a monthly drug-death update in December.

The Coroners Service felt it was important however, in light of the increased risk, to make sure that people were aware of the danger.

Unregulated drug deaths in the winter months have historically increased over the numbers reported during the rest of the year.

The Coroners Service advises people not to use drugs alone.

“It is critically important that people take advantage of every available support to keep themselves safe. This includes accessing local safe consumption sites and/or overdose prevention sites, and/or drug checking services where available. It is recommended that anyone using drugs do so only in the presence of someone who will be able to provide naloxone and/or administer first aid and call 911.”

Local health authorities and harm-reduction organizations will continue to provide health advisories as needed as they are best positioned to respond quickly to local concerns.