The BC SPCA’s pet food bank’s usage is on the rise.

According to BC SPCA Outreach Specialist Diane Waters, usage is up 20 per cent higher this year than in 2022.

“Last year we finished up around 86,000 kilograms of pet food around the province distributed,” she said.

“This year, we have already hit 92,000 and we’re expecting to hit 95,000 kilograms of pet food distributed.”

Waters noted the numerical increase hasn’t been seen at the North Cariboo Branch in Prince George, but she said this was due to a closure at the branch.

“Compared to last year in the North Cariboo Region, we assisted 598 dogs last year with dog food that’s dry,” she explained.

“In 2023 we’ve helped 347 and that’s going to be due to the closure, we were closed for a couple months, but we are seeing quite a number of people coming in in the community walking in and asking for pet food supports.”

She said those dogs are receiving ongoing help throughout the year.

“With the way the world is going right now, inflation has been absolutely bananas this year, and so we’re seeing fewer and fewer donations coming in because people are struggling to keep up with their own needs,” Waters said.

“We’re also seeing with the climate emergencies that are increasing, the floods and fires, that also increases the emergency need for pet food in people fleeing communities.”

Waters added instability in housing and food insecurity are playing a role as well.

“The BC SPCA is really focusing on working in the communities to help folks maintain where they’re at, and to be able to hold onto their pets,” she said.

The BC SPCA is also looking for volunteers to assist with the collection and distribution of pet food and supplies.

-files by Darin Bain-MyPGNow