The Williams Lake Fire Department responded to a couple of wildland fires over the weekend.

Deputy Fire Chief Brendan Foote goes over a few of the details.

“We responded both on Saturday and on Sunday to two separate fires in the River Valley. They were roughly in the same area. We were on scene for less than an hour for both.”

Foote says the fire on Saturday afternoon was just before 4 and the other on Sunday afternoon was at around 1.