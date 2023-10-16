The Williams Lake Fire Department responded to a couple of wildland fires over the weekend.
Deputy Fire Chief Brendan Foote goes over a few of the details.
“We responded both on Saturday and on Sunday to two separate fires in the River Valley. They were roughly in the same area. We were on scene for less than an hour for both.”
Foote says the fire on Saturday afternoon was just before 4 and the other on Sunday afternoon was at around 1.
He says it is important that people are careful right now.
“Just a reminder to everyone in the community, it is still quite warm and very dry and the last couple of days have been windy, so just a reminder to be aware that the fire conditions are still pretty extreme right now.”
Foote says the cause of both fires is still undetermined at this time.
He says no one was hurt and there was no real damage other than some burnt areas in the River Valley.