The BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) were called out to a report of hunters shooting a deer from a publicly maintained road near Springfield Ranch, north of Williams Lake.

In a social media post, during the BCCOS preliminary investigation, they located the gut pile along the road, with a second pile located on private property.

Officers spoke with the ranch owner, and got a detailed description of the vehicle, where they later tracked it down and took statements, photographs and seized a 2×2 mule deer buck.

The conservation officer service is awaiting the outcome of charges laid on the hunters.

- Advertisement -

Edible portions of the deer were given to a family of the Williams Lake First Nations.

The original deer was never recovered and the investigation is still ongoing.

Conservation officers ask if anyone was in the Stack Valley Road or Soda Creek Road areas from 6:30-8:00 on October 12th, and saw a white jeep hardtop, to provide any additional information.