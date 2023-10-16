Central Cariboo Search and Rescue (CCSAR) will soon be out again to encourage people to join their team.

Back in August, the team had a recruitment drive at the Williams Lake SportChek, however this time around will be at the Save-On Foods parking lot.

Member and Public Relations Coordinator, Debra Bortolussi says they will be showing the two main portions of their unit.

“We have the land search and rescue, and we also have the auto-extrication.” says Bortolussi.

- Advertisement -

“We’ll have equipment, the rescue trucks from both of those units, and members varying from people who’ve been in it for 10-20 years to also brand new members who just started within a year or the last couple months.”

Bortolussi added that they will also have other members from special teams, allowing everyone to ask questions from various experiences and teams.

She says they’re always looking for people to help out with the hall, radio communications, or administration.

Everyone is welcome to go to the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue recruitment drive, which will start at 10:00am and end at 2:00pm on October 22nd.

More information about the team, and the recruitment drive, can be found on their Facebook page here.