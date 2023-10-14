ICBC along with police have launched a pedestrian safety campaign to combat the increase in pedestrian injuries and fatalities.

In a release from ICBC, they said 43 percent of crashes involving pedestrians happen from October to January, due to worsening visibility and weather, distracted driving and failing to yield the right of way being the top contributing factors.

Police and ICBC are asking drivers to reduce speeds when pedestrians are around, be ready to stop for pedestrians, and to focus on the road.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth said “This is a time when we should all slow down, stay alert, and ensure our headlights and windshield wipers are functioning properly.”

He added that pedestrians should also wear reflective clothing, use crosswalks, and use caution when crossing the street.

In BC, an average of 53 pedestrians are killed and over 2,300 injured each year.

For the North Central region each year, 61 pedestrians are injured in 74 crashes.

The full release can be found on ICBC’s website here.