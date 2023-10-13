The Cariboo Regional District has issued a water quality advisory for users of the Forest Grove Water System.

They said that’s because of a positive test result for low coliform found in the system.

For this reason, as a precautionary measure, any high risk users, including those with weakened immune systems, young children and those on dialysis are advised to use bottled water or boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, dish washing, preparing food and making ice.

The CRD regularly tests the water system as part of its Water Quality Monitoring Program.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

When satisfactory results are reported from the required testing, the CRD said customers will be notified that the advisory has been lifted.