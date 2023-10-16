The Sports Hall of Fame event in Quesnel is back.

Richard Gauthier, the City’s Recreation Manager, says a ceremony will take place tonight (Monday) at 7 o’clock at the Arts & Recreation Centre.

“We haven’t had this event since 2018, so pre-COVID, so we’re definitely playing a little bit of catch-up here, so this year is going to encompass 2019 through to 2022. This year we have about 15 recipients.”

Gauthier says 10 are from 2019, 4 are from 2020, there no new inductees from 2021 as everything was cancelled due to COVID, and there will be one inductee from 2022.

They qualified by having success at a provincial or national level.

Gauthier says the public is welcome to attend.

“It’s open to the community. There will be lots of friends and family supporting the recipients. But anybody that wants to show up, please do so at the Arts and Rec Centre in the West Fraser Timber Room.”

Gauthier says they are very excited to bring this event back, saying it’s long overdue and a good thing for the community.