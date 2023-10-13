The BC Hockey League is coming back to Quesnel for a few days.

In partnership with the Lhtako Dene Nation, the BCHL’s November Road Show will take place between the 24th and 26th and will feature two regular season games between the Cowichan Valley Capitals and the Victoria Grizzlies.

“Lhtako Dene Nation is extremely excited t bring the BCHL brand back to the community for these two games,” said Maynard Barra, Band Administrator for Lhtako Dene Nation. “We are blessed to have two of the league’s premier teams squaring off at the West Fraser Centre for all the community to take in.”

This road show is designed to showcase the league in markets that don’t have a team.

It took place in Burns Lake last season and then in Kitimat in 2020.

“We can’t wait to bring the Road Show to the great people of Quesnel next month,” said BCHL Commissioner Steven Cocker. “The community is already familiar with BCHL hockey having had the Millionaires as part of the league in the past, but we are excited to show them how our league has grown since then.”