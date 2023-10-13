Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club will be holding a Grand Opening of it’s new Nordic Ski Lodge at Bull Mountain.

In a release, they said that the lodge has been a dream of theirs, that will serve the surrounding communities and grow cross-country skiing in the region.

Chair of the club, Robin Dawes said “It is with great anticipation and pleasure that we come to a point of readiness to present our new lodge and facility upgrades to the public.”

The project was supported financially by the Province, Northern Development Initiative Trust, Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism, among others.

The new lodge and facility upgrades will look to promote active living, and affordable, environmentally responsible winter sports.

CEO of Northern Development Initiative Trust, Joel McKay said “The Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club’s new facility is a welcome addition to the region and an excellent way to encourage and promote healthy living and sports tourism.”

Everyone is able to attend and celebrate the grand opening of the lodge on Sunday, October 15th, at 2:00pm.

The Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club will also be hosting the BC Winter Games Regional Trials at Bull Mountain on December 30th, 2023.