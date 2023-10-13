An anonymous donor in Quesnel is once again challenging residents to donate to the Quesnel Community Foundation.

President Bob Salmons goes over a few of the details.

“The donation campaign starts on Monday the 15th and runs to December 15th, and every donation received during that period will be matched up to a total of 50 thousand dollars by an anonymous donor. Obviously we would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to our anonymous donor again this year, and thank everybody for the continued generosity.”

Salmons says the money raised will stay in the Quesnel area.

“All of the money raised by the Quesnel Foundation stays in the Quesnel area and is added to the endowment fund which right now stands at about 4.2 million dollars. Last year we gave out over a 160 thousand dollars in scholarships, bursaries, and grants. We gave out 24 grants which helped a lot of community organizations.”

Salmons says there are two ways to donate.

” The simplest way is to do it online and go to our website at quesnelcommunityfoundation.ca or they can contact our coordinator by e-mail and that is [email protected] .”

Salmons says they met the challenge last year and raised just under 140 thousand dollars.