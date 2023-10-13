It’s Fire Prevention Week, and the Williams Lake Fire Department is reminding folks on how to prevent fires.

Fire Prevention and Training Officer, Cory Boyd gave an example of a fire starter that people should keep an eye on.

“Something we are concerned about every year is extension cord use. whether they’re old, damaged, overloaded or being used incorrectly.” says Boyd.

“Inspecting them before use, and replacing if needed can help prevent a potential fire hazard.”

Important tools to help prevent fires include fire extinguishers and smoke alarms, which Boyd says should be checked up on.

For fire extinguishers, he says they should be visually checked monthly, and every year have it professionally done.

Smoke alarms should be tested monthly, and if they have replaceable batteries, to change them every year.