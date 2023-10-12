A Prince George RCMP officer will not face charges in relation to an in-custody death of an Indigenous person three years ago.

According to the BC Prosecution Service, the individual involved was arrested following a reported break-and-enter on April 12, 2020.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC investigated the file where it determined there were reasonable grounds the officer may have committed offenses.

In conclusion, the Prosecution Service determined the available evidence does not meet the charge assessment standard.