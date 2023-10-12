100 Mile House Minor Hockey is looking to add more referees for this season and beyond.

Currently, the league has 10-15 referees both active and inactive, and are looking to bring in another 15 or even 20.

While the league has seen an uptick in hockey in 100 Mile House, Referee-in-Chief, Mark Bissat says they’ve also been losing officials.

“The main reason we need more refs is because, people retire, they get older, they move on from officiating.” says Bissat

“Sometimes younger kids, we’d train them throughout their younger years and a lot of them end up going to school out of town, and they’re not in the community anymore to ref.”

This Sunday, October 15th, an Officials Clinic will be held at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre’s Lions Den Meeting Room.

More information, and registration, can be found on the 100 Mile House and District Minor Hockey Association website here.