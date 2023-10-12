Williams Lake RCMP with assistance from the Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit, executed a search warrant at the Slumber Lodge on October 2nd.

“As a result, police seized suspected illicit drugs, cash, ammunition, and thousands of dollars worth of stolen property,” North District Corporal Madonna Saunderson stated in a release.

Saunderson said the majority of the recovered stolen property include Dewalt, Makita, and Milwaukee tools, numerous laptops and tablets, and other sporting and hardware equipment.

Due to the volume of recovered stolen property, the RCMP ask the public who may have been the victim of recent thefts, to contact Williams Lake RCMP for further assistance.

Saunderson said the investigation continues.