The boil water notice issued for the Benjamin water system has now been lifted, effective immediately.

In a release, the Cariboo Regional District said that the notice, which began on September 26th, was sent out to residents due to coliform bacteria that was detected in samples collected.

After the CRD proceeded to shock chlorinate and flush the entire water system, samplings indicated no detectable levels of coliform in the water system.

A public information meeting will be held on October 17th, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 1447 Cody Dale Road, to debrief residents of the issue, suspected causes, and provide information on future plans for infrastructure improvements to reduce the risk of future boil water notices.

The CRD said that questions can also be sent to the Environmental Services Department during regular business hours.

The full release can be found on the Cariboo Regional District’s website here.