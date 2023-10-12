The City of Williams Lake will be doing traffic light maintenance at the intersection of South Lakeside Drive and Hodgson Road today (October 12).

Matt Sutherland, Manager of Public Works, said they have some camera detection hardware that needs to be swapped out and replaced before the colder weather comes so that traffic flow can continue to be monitored.

“The lights will probably will be down for the majority of the day. The cameras that detect all the traffic flow for people driving through and picking up where traffic are stopping at the stop bars to get the signal for the lights to change is what we’re going to be changing out so the lights won’t be functioning properly during the day.”

Sutherland said the work will begin this morning at 8 and continue until 5 this afternoon.

Motorists are asked to use caution and expect minor delays as crews will be working in the vicinity.