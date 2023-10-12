Updated Story 8:15 AM
The North District RCMP confirmed to Vista Radio that a two-vehicle crash along Highway 97, just south of Hixon was fatal.
Cpl. Madonna Saunderson stated it involved a semi-unit and another vehicle.
She added the semi was engulfed in flames.
Traffic remains closed in both directions.
The file belongs to the Quesnel RCMP and we’ll have more information once it becomes available.
Original Story 7:59 AM
Highway 97 (Cariboo Connector), is closed in both directions about 17 to 20 km south of Hixon due to a vehicle incident this morning (Thursday).
One person on the scene has Vista Radio that the major accident involved a semi and a small vehicle with both catching on fire.
Drive BC reports a detour is not available at this time and the next update will be at 9:30 this morning.
⛔ #BCHwy97 CLOSED due to a vehicle incident north of #Quesnel at Dunkley Rd. Crews are on scene. No detour in place. Assessment in progress. #DunkleyBC #CaribooHwy
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 12, 2023