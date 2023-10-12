UPDATE AT 11:35 A.M.

Highway 97 re-opened. Traffic moving in both direction.

UPDATE AT 10:17 A.M.

One person is dead following a collision on Highway 97 north of Quesnel.

Sergeant Clay Kronebusch, with Quesnel RCMP, says they were called to an accident near Dunkley Lumber at 3:51 this (Thursday) morning.

“Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck. Both vehicles had caught fire. The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was found deceased.”

Kronebusch says the accident was outside the fire protection area.

“A crew from Dunkley Lumber attended to extinguish the vehicle fire and to prevent the fire from spreading.”

Kronebusch says police are on scene investigating and the Highway is closed in both directions.

No other details are being released at this time, including the identity of the deceased.

Updated Story 8:15 AM

The North District RCMP confirmed to Vista Radio that a two-vehicle crash along Highway 97, just south of Hixon was fatal.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson stated it involved a semi-unit and another vehicle.

She added the semi was engulfed in flames.

Traffic remains closed in both directions.

The file belongs to the Quesnel RCMP and we’ll have more information once it becomes available.

Original Story 7:59 AM

Highway 97 (Cariboo Connector), is closed in both directions about 17 to 20 km south of Hixon due to a vehicle incident this morning (Thursday).

One person on the scene has Vista Radio that the major accident involved a semi and a small vehicle with both catching on fire.

Drive BC reports a detour is not available at this time and the next update will be at 9:30 this morning.