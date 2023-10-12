Frustrations are beginning to surface, as the 100 Mile House Wranglers find themselves 1 and 5 to start the season.

Head Coach and General Manager, Dale Hladun has been happy with the team’s effort up to this point, however pin points a glaring issue hurting their chances of succeeding.

“The kids are playing well enough to win, but we’re also the masters of shooting ourselves in the foot, and we’ve been taking so many ridiculous penalties.” says Hladun.

“If you go through the stats, we’ve had games where we’ve been short-handed 10 and 11 penalties, I mean, that’s a whole period.”

Hladun added that when looking at the team’s record, they’ve been losing games with empty net goals or one goal games.

He says they’re right in the hunt to win games, but they can’t win if they’re in the penalty box.

The team has been facing penalties such as tripping, and after the play calls, with a lot of it not apart of the engagement, which Hladun says needs to be addressed.

Coaching staff has communicated the issue with the players, and have practiced accordingly, but Hladun says if attitudes and efforts don’t adjust properly, then maybe they belong somewhere else and they’ll find someone else that want’s to buy in.

While this is an option for the team, he notes that he hates doing that, because “the devil you know is always better than the devil you don’t.”

The Wranglers will look to turn the season around this weekend, with their next game on Friday (October 13th), against the Spokane Braves.

More information, and the schedule for the 100 Mile House Wranglers, can be found on their website here.