Charges have now been laid against three people in connection with a large drug seizure in Quesnel.

21-year old James Dano, 33-year old Kyle Campbell and 60-year old Christopher Sutton were all arrested in connection with this case.

Dano is facing five counts of trafficking a controlled substance, Campbell is charged with one count each of trafficking a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking and careless use or storage of a firearm, and Sutton is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

All three were scheduled to appear in court this week.

The Quesnel RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit wrapped up a drug trafficking investigation back in August of 2022 with the arrest of a suspect in a commercial parking lot off Newman Road.

Sergeant Clay Kronebusch says search warrants were then executed on Ash Street, Eagle Road and Pollard Road.

He says it resulted in the seizure of just under five kilograms of cocaine, $92,000 in cash and 15 firearms.