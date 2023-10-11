

Two people were taken to hospital following a collision between two trucks over the Thanksgiving weekend.

100 Mile House RCMP Sargeant Brian Lamb said on Saturday October 7th, police responded to the incident on Highway 97 near Butler Road, north of Lac La Hache .

Witnesses observed two trucks, one pulling a travel trailer and the other a utility trailer with an ATV, off the roadway and had started on fire.

Lamb said an off duty RCMP member from Prince George and another motorist removed one injured person from one of the vehicles before the fire spread further and that an off duty nurse cared for the individual while awaiting Emergency Health Services.

The driver of the other truck was able to free themselves.

“RCMP as well as Fire Departments from 100 Mile House, 108 Mile, and Lac La Hache attended.” Lamb said. “Both vehicles were engulfed in flames upon arrival. The Highway was closed for a period of time while Fire Crews extinguished the fire and deemed the area safe. Ammunition and propane tanks that had exploded added to the severity of the incident.”

Air Ambulance transported one driver to Kamloops with undetermined injuries believed to be non life threatening.

The other driver was taken to 100 Mile House Hospital with undetermined injuries also believed to be non life threatening.

“Initial investigation suggests one of the trucks was passing the other and made a lane change before adequate space was made causing a side swipe incident resulting in both going off the roadway,” Lamb said.

Alcohol involvement was ruled out and the incident remains under investigation.