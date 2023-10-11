Williams Lake’s Emergency Operations Centre has extended the State of Local Emergency (SOLE) for the area of Terra Ridge.

The SOLE, which was originally issued on September 29th, is a precautionary measure for four units under an evacuation order, and 76 units under an evacuation alert.

In a release from the City, they said that they’re working with the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness to complete geological and structural engineering assessments.

Emergency supports are available to residents affected while the City await the results.

The Emergency Operations Centre will continue to monitor the situation, and will provide updates when available.

The previous story about the Terra Ridge landslide can be found here.