Interior Health has issued an alert for the Williams Lake area of potential drug poisoning and overdose.

They said in a release that the city has seen multiple drug poisoning all related to down or fentanyl use.

Interior Health added steps to take to prevent an overdose, which includes drug use for smoking, snorting, and injecting.

The steps include:

Get your drugs checked – find locations at drugchecking.ca

Be aware of increased risk if mixing with other drugs, including

alcohol

alcohol Use with others around

Start with a small amount and space out your doses

Carry naloxone and know how use it

Get the LifeGuard App – lifeguarddh.com

Call 211 or visit bc211.ca to find services near you

The alert will remain in effect until October 17th.

The full alert can be found on Interior Health’s website here.