$5,674.65

That’s how much money the North Cariboo Joint Planning Committee lost in holding the Reklaws concert on the August long weekend.

The final numbers were released officially at last (Tuesday) night’s North Cariboo Joint Planning Committee meeting.

That total was aided by a $9,500 Festivals Grant and $5,077 in liquor sales.

867 tickets were sold.

They needed about 90 more to break even.

A spread sheet was prepared by Event Coordinator Charlene Lawrence

REKLAW EXPENSES

Radio Advertising $ 4,000.00

Facebook Advertising $ 500.00

Hotel Rooms $ 1,587.60

Travel -PG $ 442.80

Misc $ 57.78

Green Room Supplies $ 993.19

Green Room Pizza $ 39.00

Central Display-Draping $ 535.00

Russel A & V $ 17,500.00

Promotor $ 3,500.00

Reklaws $ 40,000.00

Cancellation Insurance $ 175.99

TOTAL EXPENSE $ 69,331.36

REKLAW REVENUE

Online – EventBrite $ 38,454.00

Manual – Ticket Sales – Local $ 10,625.00

Festivals Grant $ 9,500.00

Liquor Sales $ 5,077.71

TOTAL REVENUE $ 63,656.71

TOTAL LOSS -$ 5,674.65

TICKETS SOLD

Online 663

Manual 170

Comps 34

TOTAL 867