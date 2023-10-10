Taseko Mines Limited had a productive third quarter at the Gibraltar Mine.

Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Seam Magee, said copper output was twenty-five percent higher than the previous quarter.

“From July to September was a very strong period of production at Gibraltar Mine. We produced a total of 35 million pounds of copper and 369,000 pounds of molybdenum. As mining progresses further into the Gibraltar pit, which is where we’re currently operating, we’re experiencing higher ore grades, increased mill throughput and improved metal recoveries.”

In the second quarter, Magee said copper production at Gibraltar was up about thirteen percent as compared to the first three months of the year.

“The improvements in ore quality we’re seeing we’re expected and actually reflected in our mine plan for 2023. Gibraltar continues to be a really stable, reliable, and profitable producer of copper and will be for several more decades,” Magee added.