It was a Thanksgiving weekend to remember weather wise for two Cariboo Communities.

Environment Canada Meteorologist, Ken Dosanjol said two new daytime high records were set.

First, on Saturday Dosanjol said Quesnel broke a 104 year old record.

“Quesnel set a new daytime high record of 23 degrees, the old record was set back in 1919 when it was 22.2 degrees. As we progressed into Sunday, the Williams Lake area did break a temperature record with a new record of 21.4 degrees. The old record was 21.1 degrees set back in 1972.”

Dosanjol said a ridge of high pressure over the region was the reason for these records being set.

For today (October 10) and tomorrow, Dosanjol noted that the weather will be unsettled with temperatures in the 15 to 16 degrees range.

“As we move into Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, that’s when we’ll see temperatures climb ever so subtly into the 16 to 18 degrees range, it will also be very sunny. It looks like we’ll some relief from these cloudy conditions so definitely some warm, nice temperatures starting Thursday but then as we progress into Sunday that’s when we’ll get back into more seasonal temperatures and cloudy conditions.”