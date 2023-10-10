The Williams Lake Community Forest’s (WLCF) 2023 grant application window is open for 2024 projects.

In a release from the City, they said that the applicant must be working in the WLCF local area, which includes CRD Electoral areas D,E, and F, Williams Lake, among other areas.

It adds that applications can come from registered charities, non-profit and/or community organizations, clubs, and community associations.

Private, public and Indigenous schools and educators can apply as well if they’re within the local area.

The funds are targeted towards projects enhancing economic development, recreation and recreational structures including trails, signs and kiosks, and more.

WLCF also had its allocation increased for 2024 by $10,000, and expects to award $75,000 for the 2024 projects.

The full release, along with the application, can be found on the City’s website here.