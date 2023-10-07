After a petition created by Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson in the summer, he’ll look to bring forward the results to the legislature.

The petition is to help improve senior funding after he received letters about the high cost of living.

“It’s focused on programs like SAFER in British Columbia, and then secondly some advocacy from the Provincial Government to the Federal Government to really help and recognize pay levels for seniors in both pension programs and the G.I.S is just simply too low.” says Doerkson.

Doerkson added that the petition, which concluded on October 1st, had gone very well, as he’s received hundreds of them, and still waiting on more to come.

He says its a matter of bringing it forward to the government and putting an exclamation point behind the low pay levels, and that it’s a serious challenge for seniors.

He noted that people from all age categories came in to support the petition for seniors.

As to when this issue will be spoken on in Victoria, Doerkson says it won’t be next week, but the following week.

