The Prince George RCMP are looking for a suspect following a violent attack on Wednesday night (October 4).

It took place between 10:15 and 10:35 on the 4200 block of Cowart Road.

“The victim works in the area and stepped outside of the building for a break, which is when she was attacked from behind by a person wielding a knife. The victim sustained multiple serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” said Corporal Jenn Cooper.

“We are requesting that anyone who was in that neighbourhood around the time of the assault and who may have surveillance or dash camera footage capturing who was in the area please call our non-emergency line to speak with an investigator.”

The suspect was described to police as wearing a dark hoodie with the hood up, dark pants, and “they may have had darker coloured skin.”

Police are asking the public for any information that may aid in their investigation, which is ongoing.

(With files from Will Peters-MyPGNow)