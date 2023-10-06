The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) has issued an update to the boil water notice for the Benjamin Water System near Dragon Lake.

In a release, the CRD said that the notice has to remain in effect until two consecutive samples are taken within a week of each other.

After shocking and flushing the system to remove any remaining coliform or E. Coli, the first water sample was completed on Tuesday, which indicated no detectable coliform or E. Coli bacteria in it.

They said a second sample was taken on Thursday (October 5th) and is under laboratory analysis, and will receive the results next week.

The boil water notice still remains in effect for the Benjamin Water System.

You can find more information about the boil water notice on the CRD’s website here.

The original story for the boil water notice can be found here.